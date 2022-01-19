WATCH - Leeds United transfer target Brenden Aaronson's skills and goals

Leeds United transfer target Brenden Aaronson in action for the US Men's National Team. Pic: Brett Carlsen.

The Whites' £15m bid for the RB Salzburg player has been rejected by the Austrian side, though it is understood that Aaronson remains United's top target this January transfer window.

It is not hard for Leeds fans to see why this is the case. Aged just 21 years old, Aaronson boasts Champions League experience and has already bagged 15 caps for the US Men's National Team.

The youngster's impressive running stats will not have escaped the attention of the Whites' recruitment team, and Aaronson's proven ability within a high-intensity pressing system would stand him in excellent stead under Bielsa should United be successful in luring the midfielder to England.

The American has already caused a stir within the Leeds fanbase. For some time it has been a priority of the club to add to their collection of central midfielders, with injuries to Adam Forshaw and Kalvin Phillips adding urgency to the search, and the player currently under the spotlight has certainly caught the eye of Whites supporters.

Here's what fans have said about United's latest transfer target:

@Lufcgiddy79: Looks like he is just what we are missing does this fella!

@MarxistDave: I’ve decided Brenden Aaronson aka the Medford Maradona is the greatest ever USA Football player.

@C_Fitz_Scott: I have watched about two minutes of a highlights reel for Brenden Aaronson and have come to the conclusion he will drag us to UCL football this season.

@LufcPankaj: Balllllleeerrrrrr!

@ShortieYates04: Did I spend an hour researching and watching videos of Brenden Aaronson instead of doing my sport course work? Yes! Do I regret a thing? Absolutely not.

Brenden Aaronson in action for RB Salzburg. Pic: Thomas Bachun.

@Jacqueslufc: I’ve done the necessary YouTube research and have concluded that Brenden Aaronson is a verifiable baller. In all seriousness, a great presser, great attitude, off the charts running stats - seems made for a Bielsa midfield.

@JSomers90: Have Brenden Aaronson's hamstrings gone yet?

@Davey_Ennis_1: I’d be lying if I said I knew a huge amount about Brenden Aaronson but he’s evidently the greatest attacking midfielder in the world and will propel Leeds into next season’s Champions League.

@DanOCarroll9: I had never heard of Brenden Aaronson before 7pm today. But now I'm convinced he is the best midfielder in the world, behind Kalvin Phillips.