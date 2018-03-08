WATCH: Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom's Wolves press conference

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom reflects on Wednesday evening's 3-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Watch the press conference in FULL below.

Heckingbottom, who has taken one win from six games in charge, said: “It’s an indication of where we are. This is where we’re at.



“We’ve competed in some games and fallen short in others so we’re short of where we want to be. If we want to be a team at the top of the league competing for top-six places, we’re short.

“The disappointing this is that when Wolves were at their best, and they’re a good team, they never scored from their opportunities. We conceded from two set-plays and a long ball over the top. But that’s been evident throughout the season.”

