The Whites return to Premier League action on Wednesday night after a near three-week break.

Bielsa faced the media on Monday morning ahead of the clash with Steven Gerrard, answering a number of questions across all topics from Cysencio Summerville, injuries, Aston Villa and much, much more.

"It’s very valuable that we were able to keep the players that were wanted by other teams," Bielsa said of the recent January transfer window.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

"That in itself has importance. With respect to no signings coming in, the possibility to improve the squad wasn’t there.

"The club made the necessary efforts and they also showed a willingness to contribute, a willingness to invest more money, so as a result I can only value everything that has been done."