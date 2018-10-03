WATCH: Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa reflects on Hull City victory Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media following Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Hull City in the Championship at the KCOM stadium. Check out what the Argentine had to say in FULL above. Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Marcelo Bielsa gives injury update over Leeds United defender Barry Douglas Marcelo Bielsa gives injury update over Leeds United defender Barry Douglas