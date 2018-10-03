`

WATCH: Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa reflects on Hull City victory

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media following Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Hull City in the Championship at the KCOM stadium.

Check out what the Argentine had to say in FULL above.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

