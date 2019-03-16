Watch Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa hand out sweets to supporters at Elland Road

Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Elland Road on Saturday and handed out sweets to supporters.

WATCH below...