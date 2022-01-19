The incident occured during Leeds' game against West Ham United in the capital on Sunday and footage posted on Twitter shows a young fan being removed from the stadium bowl and ushered towards the concourse by a Met officer, before a second supporter was knocked to the floor. The fan appeared to hit the back of his head against a fence and was restrained by other officers as he attempted to regain his feet.

A concerned Leeds supporter shared a fuller clip with the YEP, which shows the two Leeds fans eventually being reunited by a steward as officers remain in close attendance.

Leeds fans in the away end who witnessed the incident reacted angrily and the footage has been condemned on social media.

One told the YEP: "It was absolutely outrageous. Don’t get me wrong a lot of fans were trying to get to the lower [section] but it was bang out of order."

The YEP contacted the Met for comment on Monday but they are yet to comment.

Last month the Leeds United Supporters Trust were inundated with concerns over the policing and stewarding of the arrival and departure of Whites fans from Stamford Bridge for the game against Chelsea, The Trust said Leeds supporters complained about Met officers having their batons drawn and using ‘unnecessary force’ before the game, with an apparent loss of control when supporters left the ground at full-time leading to disorder.

The Football Supporters Association was collating the reports of supporters and subsequently requested a meeting with Chelsea and the Met to discuss events at Stamford Bridge.

CONCERNS RAISED - Leeds United supporters have complained of heavy-handed policing by the Met for the second time in as many months following games in London. Pic: Getty

A spokesperson for the Met told the YEP: "Officers from the Met worked with Chelsea FC ahead of the planned match on Saturday 11 December, at Stamford Bridge against Leeds FC.

“Whilst the responsibility of the queues and turnstiles and crowd safety at those points is the responsibility of Chelsea Football Club the Met had a policing plan in place around the footprint of the ground.

“At around 14:45hrs it became clear that there was an issue with a surge of fan entry into the stadium. Officers were on scene and assisted the stewards in the management of getting fans through the turnstiles. Police remained on scene throughout the duration of the match.

“No arrests were made.”