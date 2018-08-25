WATCH: Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media following Norwich City win Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media following Saturday's 3-0 victory at Carrow Road over Norwich City in the Championship. Watch what he had to say in FULL above. Marcelo Bielsa. Marcelo Bielsa praises Leeds United trio following Norwich City victory