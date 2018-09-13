WATCH: Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media ahead of Millwall trip

0
Have your say

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media ahead of Saturday's trip to The Den to face Millwall.

You can watch was he had to say in FULL above.

Marcelo Bielsa meets the media ahead of Millwall clash.

Marcelo Bielsa meets the media ahead of Millwall clash.