WATCH: Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa reflects on controversial draw with Nottingham Forest

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road in the Championship.

Watch every word the Argentine had to say in FULL above.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

