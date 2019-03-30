Watch Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa receive rousing Elland Road reception ahead of Millwall clash Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United arrive at Elland Road ahead of their Championship clash with Millwall - here's today's matchday squad. Watch Marcelo Bielsa and the Whites squad recieve a rousing as they arrive in LS11. LIVE BLOG: Leeds United v Millwall: Early team news; Liam Cooper on the automatic promotion race; Kamil Miazek and Adam Forshaw with Whites