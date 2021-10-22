WATCH: Cult Leeds United hero sets up the opening goal as his new side claim second win of the season
Gjanni Alioski created the first goal for new side Al-Ahli as the Saudi team bagged their second win of the season.
The ex-Whites full-back departed Elland Road this summer as his contract came to an end, joining Al-Ahli, who compete in the top flight in Saudi Arabia, on a free transfer.
Since scoring on his Al-Ahli debut, Alioski has started every game for the Saudi side, scoring twice and bagging two assists for his new team, who sit mid-table in the Saudi Pro League, with 11 points from nine games.
The Macedonian has quickly become popular with Al-Ahli supporters, and last night he gave fans something to smile about as he created the first goal for his side as they beat Al-Ta’ee 2-1 on the road.
Seven minutes into the game, a through ball sent the overlapping Alioski to the byline, where he outfoxed Al-Ta’ee defender Hassan Al-Jubairi and crossed into Omar Al Somah for the opener.
The 29-year-old tweeted a video of the goal last night, sharing a jubilant message with fans as Al-Ahli claimed all three points for just the second time this season.
“Important away win today! Thank you to the fans for coming,” Alioski wrote.
The full-back’s skill prompted fond messages and invitations from Leeds fans on social media:
@el_loco_jo: Oh how I miss our lovable loon.
@Callum_Cox98: Never thought we’d miss Alioski that much, but wow we are crying out for a player like him at the minute.
@MrCricket35: I'd go and sign that Alioski fella in January.
@Leahjade_98: It’s fine, Firpo’s an ‘upgrade’.
@bealolufc: Come home you Macedonian maestro.
