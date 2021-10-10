WATCH - Crysencio Summerville score brilliant solo goal for Leeds United's under-23s at Sunderland

SCORCHER: From Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville, above, in defeat for the Whites under-23s at Sunderland. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Summerville's brilliance drew Mark Jackson's side back level after Cameron Jessup had fired Sunderland ahead in the 23rd minute with a neat rising finish from a corner.

A very young Whites side had been slow to get going but 19-year-old winger winger Summerville then took matters into his own hands by netting a brilliant equaliser four minutes before the break.

Leeds then created a host of chances to add to their tally but Sunderland bagged a 55th-minute winner when former Whites youngster Ethan Kachosa netted against his former side.

But Summerville's strike lit up the Sunday afternoon contest at the Stadium of Light and Leeds have shared a clip of the goal on social media.

