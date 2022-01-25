Leeds are hoping to sign the 21-year-old USA international midfielder in the January transfer window and the Whites saw an initial offer of £15m rejected.

A second bid of £20m has not been accepted by the Austrian Bundesliga leaders who are believed to be resistant to the idea of a sale.

Aaronson is currently on international duty with the USA and the midfielder was asked about interest from Leeds at a press conference ahead of Friday's World Cup qualifier against El Salvador.

Asked to comment on his club status - the fact that United had made offers for him, where he stood at present and if he would be interested in a move to Leeds, Aaronson said: "I'm sorry, I'm not going to talk about that.

"It’s a subject that I don't want to talk about right now."

Assessing how difficult it was to handle that situation if there was something happening this week, the midfielder said: "It's not really hard for me because I'm focused on what is in hand.

"I'm focused on these World Cup qualifying games and that's all my thought process is on.

FOCUSED: RB Salzburg's Leeds United target Brenden Aaronson, pictured in action for the United States in a World Cup qualifier against Canada in Tennessee last September. Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images.

"I'm away from it and I'm really just not worried about it.

"I'm just worried about getting the wins with America.”