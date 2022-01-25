Watch as RB Salzburg man Brenden Aaronson responds to Leeds United January transfer question
Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson says international duty is his sole focus this week despite Leeds United's well publicised attempts to buy him.
Leeds are hoping to sign the 21-year-old USA international midfielder in the January transfer window and the Whites saw an initial offer of £15m rejected.
A second bid of £20m has not been accepted by the Austrian Bundesliga leaders who are believed to be resistant to the idea of a sale.
Aaronson is currently on international duty with the USA and the midfielder was asked about interest from Leeds at a press conference ahead of Friday's World Cup qualifier against El Salvador.
Asked to comment on his club status - the fact that United had made offers for him, where he stood at present and if he would be interested in a move to Leeds, Aaronson said: "I'm sorry, I'm not going to talk about that.
"It’s a subject that I don't want to talk about right now."
Assessing how difficult it was to handle that situation if there was something happening this week, the midfielder said: "It's not really hard for me because I'm focused on what is in hand.
"I'm focused on these World Cup qualifying games and that's all my thought process is on.
"I'm away from it and I'm really just not worried about it.
"I'm just worried about getting the wins with America.”
