Watch as fired-up Marcelo Bielsa questions journalists in Leeds United v Arsenal press conference
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has fired back at questions over his Elland Road future.
The Whites boss met the media on Thursday lunchtime ahead of his side's hosting of Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday night.
Bielsa saw Leeds lose 7-0 at Manchester City in midweek - a record-equalling defeat - while United currently sit 16th in the top flight standings.
Just three wins from 17 games so far this term sees the LS11 outfit five points above the relegation zone.
Leeds, though, have had to face much of the season without a full squad amid an injury crisis that now leaves eight players out of the Gunners clash this weekend.
Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper have all been missing with hamstring problems and face an extended period on the sidelines.
Rodrigo is battling bilateral heel pain and Pascal Struijk suffered a rare foot injury in training when two bones collided.
Junior Firpo is suspended while Jamie Shackleton and Dan James are now missing following the loss to City at the Etihad.
Bielsa was quizzed over his future in West Yorkshire by journalists in his pre-match press conference... watch his response above as he gave a staunch defence and said he will fight on until the end of the season.