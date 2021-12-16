The Whites boss met the media on Thursday lunchtime ahead of his side's hosting of Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Bielsa saw Leeds lose 7-0 at Manchester City in midweek - a record-equalling defeat - while United currently sit 16th in the top flight standings.

Just three wins from 17 games so far this term sees the LS11 outfit five points above the relegation zone.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa fired back at questions over his Elland Road future. Pic: Getty

Leeds, though, have had to face much of the season without a full squad amid an injury crisis that now leaves eight players out of the Gunners clash this weekend.

Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper have all been missing with hamstring problems and face an extended period on the sidelines.

Rodrigo is battling bilateral heel pain and Pascal Struijk suffered a rare foot injury in training when two bones collided.

Junior Firpo is suspended while Jamie Shackleton and Dan James are now missing following the loss to City at the Etihad.