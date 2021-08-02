Watch as delighted Lucas Radebe opens Leeds United gift and starts brilliant rendition of Marching on Together
Whites legend Lucas Radebe was like a kid at Christmas upon opening Leeds United's gift of the club's new home shirt with his name on the back.
Former centre back star Radebe took to his social media pages to show a video of himself receiving a package sent by Leeds that contained United's record breaking new Adidas home shirt.
The kit has broken all club shirt sales records and 52-year-old South African Radebe was clearly thrilled to receive the gift, breaking into a rendition of the club's Marching On Together anthem as he unwrapped his parcel.
The shirt sent to the Whites legend known as Chief had his name and number on the back and the video was shared by Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani on his own Twitter page, accompanied with the words "top man".
