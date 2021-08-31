Page was appointed Wales under-21s boss back in March 2017 when James was just starting to make a name for himself with Swansea City's under-23s.

The winger had already represented Wales' under-21s, for whom a debut arrived back in September 2016, and James appeared under Page for the first time the following September.

By then, James had returned from a short lived spell on loan at Shrewsbury Town during the summer of 2017, instead rejoining the Swans for whom a debut finally materialised in the FA Cup clash at home to Notts County of February 2018.

PRAISE: For Dan James, above, from caretaker Wales boss Rob Page.

James then burst into the Swans first team the following season and looked destined to join Leeds in January 2019 only for the move to collapse.

Five months later, James instead signed for Manchester United for £15m the following summer.

By then, the winger was a full Wales international, and one who is once again operating under Page who is now in caretaker charge of the Dragons.

James has now signed for Leeds for £25m and Page has paid tribute to the winger's development and the talent he could offer the Whites.

"I think he's got to take a lot of credit. I've worked with him for years since the under-21s," said Page, as quoted by Wales Online.

"He went to Shrewsbury and had a difficult time.

"He came back from Shrewsbury early and he was thrown in at the deep end in the Championship with Swansea and was played throughout that season and was tremendous.

"He got his move to Man United, a massive club and was outstanding. Probably one of the bright sparks throughout that time they were having.

"What you find with young players, understandably, they go through spells of inconsistency. One minute they can be 10/10 and the next they can be a five or a six.

"That's young players for you, that's what you get.

"At this moment in time he's been told he can leave and he's potentially got himself a move to a club that wants him.

"We all like confidence, we all like being told we're doing well and he'll be no different along with the other players.

"We want them all playing competitive football at a club that they love."

