Vurnon Anita opens up over Leeds United nightmare

Leeds United's Vurnon Anita says he was at a "dead end" with the Whites and is looking forward to playing football again following a loan move to Eredivisie side Willem II.

The 29-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at Elland Road following the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa in West Yorkshire earlier this summer.

Anita, who made 18 appearances for Leeds last season in all competitions, failed to pin down a starting spot in LS11 having been picked to play in both wing-back positions on a number of occasions as cover away from his preferred central midfield role.

The former Newcastle United player also picked up an injury that halted his progress but following his loan move back to his homeland has told of his desire to restart his career once again after a difficult campaign with United.

Anita stepped off the bench to make his debut for his new side last weekend for the final 15 minutes of the game but failed to make any major impact as Willem II fell to a 6-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

"Do you know when I last played a match? In April, almost half a year ago," he told Dutch website Trouw.

"It is wonderful to be seriously involved in a match again. No matter how hopeless the gap was."

Anita continued: "I want to play football again, I want to enjoy the game again, that's what I'm doing this for. In England I was on a dead end, you do not want to stay with a club where the trainer does not see it in you. Willem II is working hard and wants to go higher."