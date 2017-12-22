Video: Striker boost for Leeds United ahead of Hull City clash

LEEDS UNITED striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga is available for Saturday’s Championship clash at home to Hull City, although winger Stuart Dallas remains sidelined.

Hamburg loanee Lasogga has not featured for Leeds since the 3-1 loss at Brentford at the start of November with the German falling ill before picking up a calf injury.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen said Lasogga is back in contention for the Yorkshire derby with the Tigers at Elland Road.

Winger Dallas picked up an ankle injury during Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifying play-off clash against Switzerland and the 26-year-old will hopefully return at some point in January.

Asked about his team news at Friday afternoon’s Thorp Arch press conference, Christiansen said: “Pierre will be in, but not yet for Stuart.

“I’m worried because he is a good player but I have other players that I can take. It’s not serious but for a few weeks we will have to wait. A few weeks will be January.”

IN CONTENTION: Leeds United's Pierre-Michel Lasogga . Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Elaborating on the latest with Lasogga and asked who would now be first-choice striker, Christiansen added: “I believe of course that he didn’t have the possibility to compete in games but he had been on the pitch.

“He will be ready for the game tomorrow and we will see the situation, if he will come in or not. But at least he is with the team and that is important.

“Right now there is no first choice - they have to win it in the training and in the games. I will decide after that.”

