The Carnegie School of Sport hosted Marcelo Bielsa's squad for the first day of their summer training regime, putting the Premier League footballers and Mark Jackson's Under 23s through a series of tests to collect data to form a base line for this season's fitness.

When players return from injury staff will be able to ascertain where they are in relation to their fitness base.

Our video shows some of the tests players have to go through, including a visual processing assessment that young midfielder Jamie Shackleton aced, a strength test undertaken by defender Charlie Cresswell and the change of direction and jump assessments Morten Spencer went through.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer is the first time Leeds United have used the £45m facility for their pre-season testing, but their partnership with Leeds Beckett has opened up the possibility of new signings doing testing or even medicals at Carnegie School of Sport.