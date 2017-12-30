Video: ‘Horrible’ defeat at Birmingham can’t detract from ‘positive’ month for Leeds United, says Christiansen

LEEDS UNITED boss Thomas Christiansen tried to remain positive despite seeing his team’s winning run come undone at bottom club Birmingham City.

Jacques Maghoma netted the game’s only goal in the 83rd minute to settle matters in favour of the rock-bottom Blues, who have the worst scoring record in the EFL.

It was a well-merited success for the struggling hosts, who dominated for long spells before Maghoma fired in the winner to give Birmingham only their third win in 14 games - and first in eight matches - under manager Steve Cotterill.

But, while disappointed to miss out on a fifth straight win, Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen remains satisfied with his team’s overall points haul of 16 from a possible 21 which leaves them sitting fifth in the Championship standings heading into their New Year’s Day clash at Elland Road with Nottingham Forest.

“From my point of view it was a horrible game,” said Christiansen. “There were not many opportunities, with each goalkeeper making one good save.

DRAWING A BLANK: Leeds United's Kemar Roofe gets away from City's Craig Gardner.

“It was a difficult game as we were aware what the opponents would do, with Sam Gallagher their target man.

“The changes I made were logical in view of the danger that we thought Gallagher could create. I thought we needed more intensity.”

At one point, Christiansen admitted he would have happily settled for a point, given the dire product on offer at St Andrew’s, but was not surprised by the desire shown by the hosts, given their precarious position at the foot of the table.

“It was disappointing not to take three points,” he added. “When it was goalless I thought it wouldn’t be a bad result in the situation that existed.

“But I am very happy with the performances the team have produced in December, when we collected 16 points from a possible 21.

“It has been a very good month but against Birmingham it was not our day. We were aware that the opposition would be very dangerous, in view of where they are in the league.”

NOT TO BE: Leeds United's head coach Thomas Christiansen shows his frustration at St Andrew's. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.