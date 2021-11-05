The Foxes have been battling against a sickness bug which forced James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jannik Vestergaard to miss Thursday night's Europa League clash at home to Spartak Moscow.

James Justin has also been hit with the bug but has only just returned to group training following an ACL injury.

Maddison, Barnes, Vestergaard and Justin joined injured trio Ricardo Pereira, Marc Albrighton and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines against Spartak, Fofana out until at least the new year having fractured his fibula in the pre-season friendly against Villareal.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FOXES RETURN: For key Leicester City player Wilfred Ndidi, left, in Thursday night's 1-1 draw at home to Spartak Moscow, pictured as Jonny Evans, right, keeps tabs on Aleksandr Lomovitskiy, centre. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Albrighton also remains out but Rodgers is optimistic that Maddison, Barnes and also Pereira will be back available to face Leeds, forming a quadruple boost given Thursday night's return of Wilfred Ndidi who has missed seven games with a hamstring injury.

Key holding midfielder Ndidi was named on the Foxes bench against Spartak but played the final 32 minutes of the 1-1 draw.

"Hopefully the players who were out should be back and available, Harvey and James Maddison," said Rodgers to lcfc.com.

"Obviously, Wilf Ndidi got some game time, which is great. Ricardo Pereira should be fine also, so we should get a few players back for the weekend."

Reflecting on the return of Ndidi, Rodgers said: "He’s very, very important for us, from a defensive perspective.

"He covers a lot of space. In those defensive moments, you need that player to get back in.

"He’s a very, very important player for us and it’s great to have him back."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.