Leeds stormed to a ninth-placed finish upon last season's Premier League term and the Whites have already further strengthened their squad with the addition of left-back Junior Firpo for £13m from Barcelona.

United's end to the 2020-21 season put the club on the periphery of a European qualification spot but Klich is mindful of Sheffield United's quick demise upon their second campaign back in the top flight.

Having been promoted as 2019 Championship runners-up, the Blades defied all expectation upon their Premier League return by sealing a ninth-placed finish under boss Chris Wilder the following term.

WARNING: From Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich, left, pictured during Saturday's pre-season friendly against Real Betis in Loughborough. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

But the Blades were then relegated after finishing bottom the following season and Klich is consequently unwilling to talk about Europa League or even Champions League spots ahead of the new campaign.

Asked what would be a successful season for Leeds in their second season back, Klich told BBC Radio Leeds: "The same I think - repeat last season.

"I don't want to sit here and say that we need to go to Europe or Champions League or whatever.

"Sheffield United showed us that the second season is very difficult and very important so I think we have to make sure that we stay in the Premier League.

"This is our goal and then let's see what could happen like we did last year because the main goal for everyone is just stay in the league."

