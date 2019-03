The match action photos have been hidden in the YEP archive and never been published online before. The gallery is in chronological order and is part one of three:

1. July 1989 United players are at full stretch as they put their backs into an early pre-season training session. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Leeds United 1 Anderlecht 5, July 1989 Mike Whitlow in pre-season action at Elland Road against Anderlecht. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Leeds United 1 Anderlecht 5, July 1989 Vinnie Jones tries a spectacular overhead kick. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Newcastle United 5 Leeds United 2, August 1989 The opening day of the season proved a disappointing at St James's Park. The Magpies goalie smothers the ball from John Pearson. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more