'Unreal' - Patrick Bamford excited by prospect of a personal Leeds United first at Newcastle United

Bamford started for Leeds in last January's Premier League clash at St James' Park in which the Whites recorded a 2-1 victory in front of empty stands due to the country's fight against coronavirus.

But eight months later, St James' Park will be packed for Friday night's clash against Marcelo Bielsa's side which will mark Bamford's first game at the ground in front of fans, including around 3,200 from Leeds.

"I'm excited to be honest," said Bamford on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

BRING ON THE FANS: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, centre, pictured during January's 2-1 victory against Newcastle United in front of empty stands. Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images.

"I have never played there with fans so I am quite excited because the stadium is massive when you are there without the fans.

"With the fans in it, I think it is going to feel unreal.

"The Leeds fans will be right up in the heavens.

"I don't know why, I am just quite excited about it all."

