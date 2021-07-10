England's Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice embrace at Wembley. Pic: Getty

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on Italy in the final of the delayed tournament on Sunday evening at Wembley.

England have reached their first major final for 55 years and are just one game away from glory and immortality in the capital.

Roberto Mancini's men stand in the way having squeezed past Spain on penalties in the semi-finals.

Southgate's outfit, meanwhile, secured an extra-time victory over Denmark on Wednesday night to spark wild celebrations.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been one of those to play a decisive role for his country this summer.

The Thorp Arch academy product has started all six of England's tournament games, striking up a strong partnership with West Ham's Declan Rice in the heart of midfield.

Phillips has now been backed by a sporting icon to help his nation lift the Euros crown for the first time in their history.

Nurmagomedov has previous involvement with Leeds, thanks to owner Andrea Radrizzani being spotted showing him a video of Whites winger Raphinha in action on social media.

"England have very good and young Lions. It's a very good team with Sterling, Kane, Mount, Phillips, Walker and Pickford," UFC legend Nurmagomedov said.

"They're a very good team and they're going to play at home. The last time they won was in 1966.

"After that they don't win nothing but right now they have a bold team.

"Italy have a big chance because they are a very experienced team with guys like Chiellini and Immobile.

"But in my opinion England have to win because they have speed. Italy have the experience but England have a very good, young team with speed.