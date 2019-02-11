Tyler Roberts responds to Leeds United fan's vow to get tattoo of the striker's face

A Leeds United fan was left red faced when striker Tyler Roberts replied to his tweet threatening to get a tattoo of the player's face if Leeds scored.

Dan Berry tweeted during Saturday's match against Middlesbrough that he would tattoo an image of Tyler Roberts eating a magnum if Leeds scored.

He tweeted: "If Leeds score in this game I'll get Tyler Roberts eating a magnum tattooed."

After Kalvin Phillips' dramatic equaliser in the 101st minute, Roberts then called Mr Berry's bluff and replied to his tweet with a video of him eating the ice cream accompanied by "Never doubt us".

Mr Berry replied: "Has to be done now. I'll never doubt us again Tyler."

Leeds United added: "Looking forward to seeing that tattoo Daniel".

Leeds had plenty of opportunity to score during Saturday's match with 69 per cent of possession and 17 attempts on goal to Middlesbrough's nine but it was the home side that edged ahead when Lewis Wing scored in the 47th minute.

Fans could breathe a sigh of relief after the leveller in extra time put United back on track for promotion at the end of the season.

Phillips' goal wasn't the only drama as teenage winger Jack Clarke fell ill on the bench in the second half.

After being treated by paramedics and given oxygen he was taken to hospital.

Leeds released a statement shortly after the event to say that Clarke was "responsive" and he was released from hospital on Saturday evening though the details of his illness are still unknown.