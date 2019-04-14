Tyler Roberts leads blitz; Problems mounting at Sheffield United; Liam Cooper injury latest; Ten points for the Premier League - Leeds United Final Word

AFTER seeing Leeds United move three points clear in the Championship's second automatic promotion spot with just four games to go, the YEP's Lee Sobot has The Final Word on Saturday's 1-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.

Tyler Roberts leads 28-shot blitz

Sheffield Wednesday were lucky to escape with a 1-1 draw against Leeds in the reverse tie at Hillsborough in September.

This time, it was a bit of a miracle that the Owls only fell to a one-goal defeat despite being battered by 28 Whites attempts at goal with six on target and fair play to Wednesday boss Steve Bruce for acknowledging United's dominance.

Comparatively, the Owls managed eight with just two on site and only 39 per cent of possession.

It is common practice for Leeds to dominate the possession statistics given Marcelo Bielsa's style of play but too often the Whites have not left with all three points despite bossing the amount of time spent with the ball.

But in both Tuesday night's 2-0 win at Preston North End and again against the Owls, Leeds noticeably stepped up their attempts to shoot on site and really the Whites were unlucky not to score at least three or four on Saturday.

Owls 'keeper Keiren Westwood was largely to thank for keeping out the Whites in the first half and Tyler Roberts was particularly unlucky not to add to his tally of three for the season.

The 20-year-old Welsh international is continually growing into the no 10 role which seems to suit his game well and Roberts had six attempts at goal, three of which were on target.

Gjanni Alioski actually weighed in with the next amount of shots on goal with four whilst Jack Harrison was next behind Roberts in terms of shots on target with two.

Crucially, his 65th-minute strike found the net and in the end that's all that mattered.

A favour from Millwall. Ten points for the Premier League

Who would have thought it? Leeds not only cheering on their rivals from Bermondsey but left thanking them after taking a 1-1 draw at Sheffield United that could prove crucial in the automatic promotion race.

It looked like being business as usual as Gary Madine fired the Blades into a 51st-minute lead against the Lions but news that Millwall had been awarded an 85th-minute penalty quickly circulated around Elland Road during the warm up.

Fans were left praying as they stared at their mobiles waiting for 'goal Millwall' - only for Ben Marshall to miss the spot kick by crashing it against the crossbar.

Yet there were almost looks of disbelief as news then emerged that Jake Cooper had equalised in the 95th minute to seal to seal a dramatic draw which gave Leeds the opportunity to pull three points clear of the Blades with four games left.

Millwall are obviously battling for survival and they almost left Elland Road with a positive result last month but Saturday's clash against the Lions was definitely a contest in which the Blades would have been expected to take all three points.

For Leeds, a huge bonus - and with Chris Wilder's men now having taken just five points from a last possible 12, there must be doubts as to what sort of haul they will take from their four remaining games of, in order, Forest at home, Hull away, Ipswich at home and Stoke away.

Twelve is entirely possible but you'd have to have your doubts, especially with the sent off John Egan now serving a one-match ban and with Billy Sharp and Chris Basham both now nursing hamstring injuries, the severity of which are unclear.

It's very much looking like everything is pointing in Leeds United's favour and regardless of how the Blades now fare, the Whites now know that ten points from their last four games will definitely put them in the Premier League following the Blades' latest slip.

Leeds are now 1-3 to finish in the top two - but for now all that matters is making it another crucial three points on the board come Good Friday's clash against relegation-battling Wigan Athletic at Elland Road.

Leeds will be overwhelming favourites to win that one against a side with a dreadful away record and all roads then lead to the Bank Holiday Monday trip to Brentford and the following weekend's Elland Road finale against an Aston Villa side who have now won eight in a row.

Leeds then finish the season at already relegated Ipswich but with Villa in particular on the horizon, a buffer in the automatic promotion places might be needed.

United now have it though to be honest if Saturday's excellent display is repeated then Bielsa's Whites are highly likely to sign out with four more wins and we all know what that would mean. It's very much on.

Liam Cooper's injury and Gaetano Berardi's SOS call

Once again, there were plenty of superb displays all over the pitch from Leeds with the Yorkshire Pirlo Kalvin Phillips not surprisingly walking away with the man of the match award.

Phillips said the other week that he was surprised to be named in the EFL team of the year but on displays like Saturday's he would be one of the first names on the team sheet - not just in a Leeds side but for a team of the league's best.

The 23-year-old probably produced his best display yet in terms of those coming deployed as part of a three-man defence with Bielsa opting for the 3-3-1-3 system against Wednesday's front two which the Owls could never get to grips with.

One very good save in the first half from Kiko Casilla helped, as did Gary Hooper's failure to take a one on one, but special mention should go to Berardi who answered an SOS call very late into the warm up when news emerged that skipper Liam Cooper had picked up a muscle injury.

That meant Berardi starting for the first time since October alongside Phillips and a very much in-form Pontus Jansson in the back three and the Swiss hard man answered every call.

Cooper - also in the EFL team of the year - has been superb this season and the skipper deserves the right to lead out United in their final four games and see them over the line in second place but the 27-year-old has pulled a glute muscle and is now set for scans tomorrow.

Bielsa is hopeful the injury is not serious but there is clearly a chance that Cooper will miss some or all of United's last four games.

A definite blow but with super dependable Berardi around - not to mention Luke Ayling and Aapo Halme as other options - Leeds ought to be fine.

Flying wing backs and more improvement from Luke Ayling

You could end up going through the whole Whites team handing out the plaudits with Harrison showing great composure to net the crucial winner laid on by who else but Pablo Hernandez.

Mateusz Klich also produced another classy display in midfield and while Patrick Bamford missed something of a sitter, his all round contribution was a very good one with the striker's hold up play most definitely improving.

But a 3-3-1-3 system meant slightly different roles for Luke Ayling and Gjanni Alioski who both excelled at right wing back and left wing back respectively with the duo arguably United's best two players on the figures.

Bielsa said the other week that Ayling had been gradually improving game by game since returning from injury and after taking the captain's armband from Cooper, the 27-year-old made more passes than any other Whites player on Saturday with 70 - ten more than Hernandez even - with 58 of Ayling's passes successful - again, as United's best.

With 98, no other player had more touches of the ball than Ayling with Alioski not far behind in third with 83 and also only edged out by Roberts in terms of attempts on goal with four.

Whatever you want to call them in the 3-3-1-3 system - wing backs, full backs, whatever, Ayling and Alioiski were both excellent - even if United's Macedonian friend was not in the mood for a kiss from Pontus Jansson.

At this rate, it will be hugs and kisses all round next month with Leeds United finally, at long last, back in the Premier League.