Following a tough start to the campaign, the Whites are preparing to face Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City over the course of a packed festive schedule.

After taking on the Blues, Marcelo Bielsa’s men will have three days’ rest before Tuesday night’s match against the league leaders, City, who have won all of their last five Premier League fixtures.

The need for points became a little less desperate since, after going seven Premier League games without a win, a recent uplift in form has taken the Whites to 15th in the table and six points clear of the relegation zone.

But injuries to Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips, picked up in Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Brentford last weekend, have added to supporters’ consternation as the Whites head into a challenging run of fixtures.

But this week, Roberts has told fans that they have no cause for concern.

“I don’t think the supporters should need reassuring,” Roberts said.

Tyler Roberts in action during Leeds United's pre-season friendly against Real Betis at Loughborough University. Pic: Tony Marshall

“Of course, they’re amazing teams but they’re beatable teams.

“They’re not invincible, they’re not impossible to beat.

“And, if any team is going to go into that game as underdogs, and attack it the way you would want them to attack, it’ll be Leeds United.

“It’s not a difficult month, it’s an exciting month. I’m sure there’ll be some memories in there.”

Tyler Roberts applauds Leeds United supporters following the Whites' 2-2 draw with Brentford at Elland Road. Pic: George Wood

Leeds gave some of their most effective performances against Champions League sides last season, holding Chelsea and Manchester City to draws at Elland Road before beating the Premier League champions with just 10 men at the Etihad.

At Stamford Bridge in December, though, a commanding Blues side recovered from Patrick Bamford’s early opener to defeat Leeds 3-1 which, Roberts remembers, was a wake-up call for Bielsa’s newly-promoted team.

“I remember watching it and realising, ‘wow, these teams are real quality and can control games’, like we did in the Championship,” Roberts told BBC Radio Leeds.

“But we started really well, Patrick scored quite early on.

Luke Ayling battles Mason Mount in as Leeds United hold Chelsea to a goalless draw at Elland Road in March 2021. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

“If we keep doing what we know we can do and the style that we bring, we can hurt these types of teams and that was another positive to take out from that game, we were able to cause them danger.”

Chelsea have made a strong case for the top spot this season, winning 10 of their first 15 league games, and Roberts is impressed by what he has seen of the west London side so far.

“I think they’re just reading each and every game very well, the tactical battle that goes into the game - they’re usually winning them,” Roberts said.

“I’ve watched them a few times and the way they press and the way they move the ball about is clever.

“You can see that they have a plan and they stick to it and it works, of course.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game.

Patrick Bamford put Leeds United ahead at Stamford Bridge before goals from Kurt Zouma, Olivier Giroud, and Christian Pulisic sealed all three points for the home side in December 2020. Pic: Daniel Lea.

“We’ll go into the game with no fear and play the usual Leeds United way.”