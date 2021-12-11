Tyler Roberts eyes Leeds United opportunity and outlines his next aim with Whites

Roberts initially endured frustration with niggles and injuries following his switch to Leeds from West Brom in January 2018 but the forward stayed fit for the whole of last season.

The 22-year-old has started United's last two games and says he is aiming to make the most of any potential increased opportunities at a time when Leeds have two of their key forwards injured.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford is out with a hamstring problem whilst record signing Rodrigo is suffering from heel pain.

INCREASED INVOLVEMENT: For Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Roberts told BBC Radio Leeds: "I think I said at the end of last season that one of the biggest things to come out of it was just being fit for every game last season, obviously the two previous seasons I was a bit unlucky with a couple of problems that I had.

"It wasn't so much muscular all the time, it was an ongoing injury.

"For that to be resolved, I’m massively thankful to all the medical staff and rehab coaches here for getting me through that time.

"Now touch wood I can stay fit again for the whole season, it’s massive for me.

"I think I’m always doing little things in the gym and making sure that I’m doing as much as I can to make my body feel good, so I’ll continue to do that and hopefully God keeps blessing me with good health so I can continue to play.

"Obviously it’s not good to see any of your teammates injured, but it’s a door opening for other players to come into the team and stamp their mark in the team, so hopefully I can take advantage of whatever situations I’m involved in."

