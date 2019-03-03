Tyler Roberts confident Leeds United can repeat brilliant Baggies display in every game

TYLER ROBERTS says Leeds United are capable of repeating Friday’s stunning performance against West Brom on a regular basis and declared: “as long as we stick together, we can do the job and we will go up.”

Leeds produced a superb performance under the Friday night lights as a peach of a strike from Pablo Hernandez after just 16 seconds set the tone for a 4-0 bashing of the fourth-placed Baggies.

United approached the contest having blown their game in hand through Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss at out-of-form Queens Park Rangers but Hernandez’s strike was followed by a brace from Patrick Bamford and a late Gjanni Alioski strike to keep United’s automatic promotion bid firmly on track.

The Whites now have just 11 Championship games remaining and Roberts says Friday night’s brilliant display shows exactly what United are capable of with the forward confident Leeds can repeat such performances between now and the first weekend of May.

Roberts - who chipped in with two assists - also insisted there was no surprise in the fact that United had recorded their biggest win of the season against a key promotion rival such as West Brom.

“We are confident against any team that we can score goals,” said Roberts, who walked off with the man of the match award.

“It’s not quite come together recently, we have had a few close results and a few losses and a few draws but against any team I know that we can score goals and we have shown. We know we can perform like that every game.

“It’s just making sure that we are running more than the opponent, we are working harder, we are fighting more and that’s kind of what we get our basis from and our centre point. It came together as well with the goals.

“As long we stick together as a team and the whole unit then we can do the job and we will go up.”

Friday night’s triumph temporarily took Leeds top but Norwich City resumed leadership of the division with Saturday’s 3-1 success at Millwall.

The Whites now sit second and two points behind the Canaries but three points ahead of Sheffield United who have played one game less and visit Sheffield Wednesday on Monday evening for the Steel City derby.

Friday’s success also put Leeds seven points ahead of fourth-placed West Brom with the Whites also improving their goal difference which is now only four goals worse than Sheffield United’s.

Leeds return to action next Saturday at sixth-placed Bristol City, three days before a Tuesday night trip to forth-bottom Reading.

The Whites will then take on Sheffield United at Elland Road the following Saturday in the final game before the March international break.

Reflecting on the importance of Friday’s victory, Roberts said: “We are just focusing on ourselves but getting to this stage of the season when it’s quite tight at the top, you need to win those sorts of games

“We have got a bit of a longer break now until the next game but we have never been a team to kind of relax and enjoy ourselves.

“We are always focused and we will be back in training as soon as and working on Bristol and getting right for that game.”