Tyler Roberts backs Leeds United's promotion bid with no fears over fatigue

TYLER Roberts believes his Leeds United side have a "massive chance" of sealing promotion to the Premier League as champions with the forward hailing a perfect mix of experience and youth.

The Wales international also has no concerns about squad fatigue, declaring: "We're top of the Championship so we've got to say that we are doing well."

United have a break from league action this weekend with Leeds away at QPR on Sunday for a third round FA Cup tie - a clash the Whites approach following back to back defeats for the first time under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Roberts admits the recent losses at home to Hull City and at Notingham Forest left his side "hurting" but the teenager says his men are now confident of bouncing back not just in next Friday's Championship hosting of Derby County but also in Sunday's cup tie.

The forward readily admits there were "tired legs" over the demanding Festive season in which Leeds played four games in ten days but the 19-year-old is confident of Leeds lasting the distance in the Championship and ultimately finishing in front.

"The Championship is clearly a very tough league," said Roberts.

"It's my first season in here and it's already proven to be exactly what everyone has talked about.

"I think we have got a massive chance of staying there and staying in the top position because as we have shown, the players that have come into the team have also done well.

"We've got young players in the squad, we've got senior players and everybody that has played has had a massive part and done really well."

Leeds still sit two points clear of second-placed Norwich City with Sheffield United now four points back in third.

Roberts' former side West Brom are now five points behind United in fourth but the Whites forward sees the Baggies as key dangers to United's title bid.

"I think they are definitely going to stay up there," said Roberts

"They have shown that they can score goals but I don't think we are worrying about opposition too much.

"We have to worry about ourselves, work hard and carry on doing the things that have got us where we are."

The forward will now bag a start in Sunday's FA Cup tie at Loftus Road for which Bielsa has already named a much-changed side featuring six alterations to the team that set out at Forest.

Roberts, though, has no concerns over squad fatigue.

"We have just had four games in ten days so that's going to be a massive factor on every team in England," said the forward who will turn 20 next Saturday

"It's a tough period the Christmas period and you are going through it and coming out the other side with a lot of tired legs so to freshen it up might be a good thing.

"But we're top of the Championship so we've got to say that we are doing well.

"It's been obviously a massive culture change to a lot of the boys but I think we have all adapted very well, we've all bought into it and it's obviously showing with the position that we are in.

"I think the day after and a couple of days after the Forest defeat people were hurting of course.

"Two on the bounce to lose is not ever a good thing but everyone is excited to put it right in the Derby game in the league but also in the FA Cup as well.

"We are not taking it lightly and we want to have a cup run so it will be a good start."