Tyler Adams delivers simple but crucial Leeds United verdict after frustrating setback

Jesse March's Whites fell behind in the 35th minute as Bukayo Saka netted with a scorching strike past Illan Meslier but Leeds had already created good chances and the dominant hosts had even better opportunities after the break.

The Whites were awarded a 64th-minute penalty after William Saliba handballed but Patrick Bamford sent his spot kick wide and United then squandered further glorious openings before one final twist. Leeds were initially awarded a second spot kick in the 92nd minute after Gunners defender Gabriel kicked out at Bamford for which the Arsenal player was shown a straight red card. But referee Chris Kavanagh was then instructed to check his monitor for an initial foul by Bamford and the man in the middle returned to overturn both the spot kick and red card for Gabriel who was instead booked.

"It's a bit of a frustrating one," said Adams to LUTV. "I think in the first half we had to figure some things out tactically and going forward and obviously Arsenal is a dangerous team when they are in possession and they were a little bit comfortable. But I think in the second half we made them a little bit more uncomfortable. We created chances, we just didn't convert one."