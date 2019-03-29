Two Leeds United players named in FourFourTwo Championship Team of the Year

Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips have been named in FourFourTwo's Championship Team of the Year.

Compiled by football writer and broadcaster Daniel Storey, the list also features three players from promotion rivals Sheffield United and two from table toppers Norwich City.

Storey waxed lyrical about Scottish international Cooper's contribution to the side, stating: "Leeds supporters might idolise Pontus Jansson, but it’s his central defensive partner and captain who makes this team."

The journalist also included former praise from Marco Bielsa in his summation of the Leeds United captain.

Earlier this season the Argentinian said: "I can tell you what I am impressed about. You can't find a better professional than him. He feels love for his profession apart from the fact it is his job. He is generous and prioritises the needs of his team-mates before his own needs."

Storey also highlighted the transformation of Kalvin Phillips under Bielsa.

He wrote: "Phillips revealed as early as July that Bielsa had been training him in a deep-lying playmaker role, and his new manager has transformed his game.

"He drops into defence as needed, surges forward when required and is the ringleader in hounding down opposition players when Bielsa demands they press.

