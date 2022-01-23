DISAPPOINTMENT: For Leeds United's fans as a crowd of 36,405 packed into the club's famous home for the visit of the Magpies. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Twelve pictures of Leeds United support in packed stands against Newcastle United and stand-out Magpies fan

Leeds United's Premier League clash against Newcastle United at Elland Road ended in an extremely disappointing defeat - but the YEP was there to capture all the action in the packed stands.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 5:05 pm

A crowd of 36,405 descended on LS11 but Marcelo Bielsa's side squandered some fine chances to put the game to bed before falling to a 1-0 defeat.

Leeds were undone in the 75th minute as Jonjo Shelvey's low free-kick from the edge of the area sailed through the Whites box and past Illan Meslier with the help of a slight touch from Magpies substitute Ciaran Clark from close range.

The travelling Toon Army were seeing their side win in the league for only the second time this season, Newcastle bringing themselves seven points behind the Whites who stayed 15th, seven points clear of the drop zone.

Here are 12 pictures of United's fans in the packed stands from YEP photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe and an interesting Magpies spectator at the end.

1. Passion

As the Whites took on the Magpies.

2. Support

For Leeds from the Elland Road stands.

3. Thumbs up

But the day ended in disappointment for Leeds United's fans.

4. Keeping warm

In the Elland Road terraces.

