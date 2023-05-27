Twelve Leeds United players with big question marks and possible last games for Whites

Leeds United are about to discover what division they will be playing in next season which will naturally have a huge impact on the make up of the Whites squad next term.
Sam Allardyce’s Whites are heading into Sunday’s final day of the season sat second-bottom and needing a victory at home to Tottenham plus slip-ups from both Everton and Leicester City to survive. Upon needing three results to go their way, Leeds are generally odds of about 1-33 to survive.
But there is still ultimately a chance which means huge imponderables about a whole host of players this coming summer. Here, ahead of Sunday’s final day showdown against Tottenham, we run through some big Whites player question marks including several possible Whites farewells.
1. Illan Meslier
Long-established but still young keeper Meslier was immediately taken out of the firing line by Sam Allardyce upon his arrival at the club following a string of errors from the Frenchman who was clearly struggling for confidence. But Meslier has been superb at his best and is a keeper who has designs of making the France senior squad. There is bound to be interest in the 23-year-old this summer and there would have to be big question marks about his future, especially if Leeds go down. Photo: STEVE BARDENS
2. Robin Koch
Koch is now coming to the end of his third season at Leeds and there have plenty of noises about a possible departure this summer with his Germany international aims in mind. Photo: Julian Finney
3. Max Wober
Austrian international Wober has impressed since joining Leeds from RB Salzburg in January and he looks just the sort of player that the Whites need to build their future around, in whatever division. That will be harder to do if the club are indeed relegated but he'd definitely be in the hope to keep category. Photo: Shaun Botterill
4. Adam Forshaw
Forshaw has been something of a mini revelation upon his long awaited return from a hip injury, impressing in United's midfield and receiving lots of praise from Allardyce. His contract is up this summer leading to obvious question marks but Leeds have the option of another year and the 31-year-old might be the sort to have a say in the Leeds rebuild. Photo: Tom Dulat