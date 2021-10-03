The returning Diego Llorente bagged the only goal of the game in the 18th minute when hooking home a finish from close range after a Raphinha corner.

The victory took Leeds out of the drop zone and on to six points after seven games played, three points clear of the bottom three and in 16th place heading into the October international break.

YEP photographer Simon Hulme was there to capture the action and Lee Sobot picks out the best snaps of United's fans enjoying their afternoon - and a Whites thank you at the end.

1. In the beginning Before matters got somewhat busier at Elland Road.

2. Taking it in As Leeds United take on Watford at Elland Road.

3. Today's the day For a first win of the new Premier League season for Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.

4. Spotted One fan takes centre stage in the Elland Road crowd.