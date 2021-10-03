PASSION: Leeds United's fans are in full voice at Elland Road for the visit of Watford. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Twelve brilliant pictures of Leeds United's fans enjoying victory against Watford at Elland Road - and a Whites thank you

Leeds United's fans were finally able to celebrate a first victory of the new season at Elland Road on Saturday - and here are 12 of the best pictures of supporters enjoying that win.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 4:50 pm

The returning Diego Llorente bagged the only goal of the game in the 18th minute when hooking home a finish from close range after a Raphinha corner.

The victory took Leeds out of the drop zone and on to six points after seven games played, three points clear of the bottom three and in 16th place heading into the October international break.

YEP photographer Simon Hulme was there to capture the action and Lee Sobot picks out the best snaps of United's fans enjoying their afternoon - and a Whites thank you at the end.

1. In the beginning

Before matters got somewhat busier at Elland Road.

2. Taking it in

As Leeds United take on Watford at Elland Road.

3. Today's the day

For a first win of the new Premier League season for Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.

4. Spotted

One fan takes centre stage in the Elland Road crowd.

