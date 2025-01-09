Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Contrary to reports earlier this week citing ‘serious’ Elland Road interest, Leeds United are not pushing to sign Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath this month.

The 26-year-old has scored 10 league goals for Michael Carrick's side this season but sources on Teesside have confirmed to the YEP that reports suggesting Boro may accept £15 million for the striker's services are wide of the mark.

Latte Lath was the subject of concrete interest from Premier League Ipswich Town towards the end of the summer window, interest which is believed to have materialised in a £20 million bid from the Tractor Boys. Middlesbrough withstood the approach and are understood to value the player at a price-point greater than figures which have been bandied about this month.

In recent days, a supposed £12 million approach by Leicester City was reported. Even if this was the case, the YEP understands Middlesbrough would not be inclinced to entertain such a bid.

The Ivorian had a slow start to the 2024/25 campaign but has rediscovered his goalscoring touch in recent months and with Boro in the hunt for promotion, most likely via the play-offs, Latte Lath's employer is not likely to consider bids lower than those which were previously turned away, after what has been another positive half-season from the forward.

Needless to say, Leeds are not minded to spend a significant amount this month with Daniel Farke reiterating his expectation that January will be a quiet transfer period. A hamstring injury to Patrick Bamford may have changed things for United, although the experienced forward is expected back in training by early February at the latest, after picking up the issue in the draw with Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day.

Farke has also stressed he is content with the harmony of his existing squad and is reluctant to disrupt the dressing room with new faces, particularly with the current goalscoring form of Joel Piroe.

"Competition and options are always good for a manager but too many options and the group is too big, can divide the whole group," Farke said on Thursday afternoon. "Too many players around who are not needed is not good for the spirit of the group - [it's] one of the secrets why we are the team who has won more points in the festive period, we’ve found solutions [within the squad]."

Fringe player and fourth-choice striker Joe Gelhardt is still expected to leave on loan this month, in his quest for regular football, which would leave Leeds with three first-team strikers to pick from in their remaining 20 league games. Farke has been reticent to name all four in matchday squads this season, preferring to rely on Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Bamford on a rotational basis.

On Teesside, there is also concern regarding Latte Lath's representation. Recently, the player's agent shared online a photograph at West Ham United's training ground, which sparked rumours the Londoners could be interested in the Boro striker. Given Farke's stance on transfers and potential external interference with regards to his players, this would likely deter Leeds from targeting the forward.

Additionally, it is believed reports suggesting Boro's willingness to accept £15 million for Latte Lath did not originate within the club and are therefore incorrect.

Middlesbrough also find themselves in a precarious position in relation to the future of on-loan winger Ben Doak, who has been the subject of Premier League bids already this month. The Liverpool and Scotland youngster is scheduled to remain with Boro until the end of the season, but if Liverpool’s £30 million asking price is met, could see the teenager leaving the Riverside Stadium prematurely. The Teessiders’ hierarchy are therefore unlikely to sanction the exit of the team’s top scorer - Latte Lath - with Doak’s exit still a possibility.