Trio of Leeds United games in November moved including two for live broadcast on Sky Sports

United's clash at home to Leicester City which was due to be staged as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, November 6 will take place on Sunday, November 7 with a 2pm start due to the Foxes being in Europa League action the previous Thursday.

The contest is United's last game before the November international break and Leeds will return with an away clash at Tottenham Hotspur which will now take place on Sunday, November 21 with a 4.30pm kick-off due to the game being screened live on Sky Sports.

The game had been scheduled to be a 3pm kick-off the previous day.

TV GAMES: Announced for Leeds United in November. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Following the Sunday clash at Spurs, Leeds will then face the long trip to Brighton the following weekend and the game remains on Saturday, November 27 but now with a 5.30pm kick-off due to the fixture being shown live on Sky.

United's only other game in November, the home clash against Crystal Palace, remains a 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday, November 30.

The next four games for Leeds, starting with this weekend's Premier League hosting of West Ham, are all Saturday 3pm kick-offs that are not live on TV.

Seven days later, the Whites take on Watford at Elland Road in the same time slot.

Following the October international break, Leeds are away at Southampton for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, October 16, followed by another Saturday 3pm game at home to Wolves the following weekend.

But three of United's four games thereafter are now live on TV, starting with the long trek to Norwich City for a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, October 31. That game has also been picked by Sky.

