Tributes paid to tragic dad and Leeds United fan, 37, who died on dream wedding night

Tributes have poured in for a tragic local Leeds footballer who died on his wedding night.

Daniel Emsley, 37, played for Adel-based Leeds City FC as a midfielder. He was the father of a young son.

Danny Emsley, 37, died on his wedding night

-> Tragedy as Leeds amateur footballer and dad dies on his wedding night

The Leeds United fan, from Yeadon, married partner Clare at Woodhall Spa Hotel in Linton last month - and his new wife found him dead in bed in their honeymoon suite just hours later.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a cause has not been confirmed.

In the wake of the awful news, tributes have been pouring in from both the football community and people who knew him across the area.

A spokesman for Rawdon Old Boys AFC‏ said: "A top lad and top player such a tragedy. As he’s played for both our clubs we’ll show our respects when we meet on Saturday @WYAFLOfficial Condolences to everyone, puts things into context #RIPDanny

Danny Emsley, 37, died on his wedding night

Paul Diamond said: "RIP mate - one of the nicest, most genuine lads I’ve met through football. Always kind and always smiling. Natural footballer. I can’t get my head around this. Sleep well mate

Andy Mannion said: "Recognise this lad from football... rip Danny.. thoughts with all"

-> Championship rumour mill: Leeds united boost and Norwich City duo on trial

A spokesman for Leeds Modernians said: "Sincere condolences from all at Leeds Modernians to Danny's family and friends as well as everyone at the club who will miss him dearly"

Mark Henderson said: "Lovely tribute. The number of messages from a variety of teams says it all. Dan played a huge role in Hawkhill FC's promotion in 2007-08, and it was a pleasure for us all to play alongside such a good player. More importantly, he was a lovely bloke. Condolences to his family.

Kamran Khany said: "Omg so tragic feel so sad,taken away too soon R.I.P and condolences to everyone who knew him.

Jamie Willis said: "That’s tragic. Live every day as if our last don't know what round corner."

Tim Eyre-Swain said: "Damn .I'm lost for words. Those poor kids "

Steve Knowles said: “Very, very sad. Thoughts and prayers with all concerned."

Danny had spent three seasons with Leeds City FC, and previously played for Rawdon Old Boys and Yeadon Athletic.

The club paid tribute to him in an emotional statement on their Twitter page.

It read: "Danny had played for our West Yorkshire and Yorkshire Amateur League sides for the past three seasons and was a well-respected and much-loved team-mate and friend.

"He was someone who always gave his all on the pitch and when he wasn't playing he came and supported the lads.

"A naturally gifted midfielder with an eye for goal, Danny was looking to resume playing and training. He was an important member of our title-winning squad last season. He always encouraged, always smiled and wanted to play football the Leeds City way.

"An incredible lad, father to Harry and a friend to many, we are struggling to come to terms with the sad news."

Danny's funeral will be held at Rawdon Crematorium, and mourners have been asked to wear Leeds United colours.