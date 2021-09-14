Tranmere Rovers v Leeds United under-21s - LIVE first-half updates from Prenton Park

FIRST TEST: Leeds United's under-21s face Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park, above. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

The competition which is now known as the Papa John's Trophy sees teams from English football's third and fourth tier taking on the country's best Academy sides with Category One status.

Leeds got no further than the group stage last season, falling to a 7-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley which was followed by a 2-2 draw at Barrow and a 3-0 reverse at Blackpool.

League Two trio Oldham Athletic, Salford City and tonight's hosts Tranmere are providing this season's Northern Section Group B opponents, from which the top two go through.

Tonight's hosts Tranmere were beaten by current League One table toppers Sunderland in last season's final under former boss Keith Hill.

Micky Mellon is now back in charge of Rovers for a second time having left Dundee United back in May.