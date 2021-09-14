Tranmere Rovers 4 Leeds United under-21s 1 - Recap from Prenton Park as fine Whites football proves in vain
Leeds United's under-21s are beginning a second crack at the EFL Trophy with tonight's clash at Tranmere Rovers - and you can follow all the latest here.
The competition which is now known as the Papa John's Trophy sees teams from English football's third and fourth tier taking on the country's best Academy sides with Category One status.
Leeds got no further than the group stage last season, falling to a 7-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley which was followed by a 2-2 draw at Barrow and a 3-0 reverse at Blackpool.
League Two trio Oldham Athletic, Salford City and tonight's hosts Tranmere are providing this season's Northern Section Group B opponents, from which the top two go through.
Tonight's hosts Tranmere were beaten by current League One table toppers Sunderland in last season's final under former boss Keith Hill.
Micky Mellon is now back in charge of Rovers for a second time having left Dundee United back in May.
The YEP is live at Prenton Park and you can follow all the pre-match build up and team news followed by live match updates and then reaction and analysis here.
Tranmere Rovers v Leeds United under-21s LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:30
- EFL Trophy Northern Section Group B opener for Leeds and Tranmere.
- Oldham Athletic and Salford City are in the same group. Oldham 1-0 winners in first game.
- Top two progress to the next round. Tranmere runners up last season.
- 7pm kick-off at Prenton Park.
Report from Prenton Park:
FULL TIME
Full report to follow
One last chance
90 + 4: Mullen heads over from a corner, that will be that.
Four minutes added time
Leeds back on the attack
Goal Tranmere
Goal Tranmere, the pattern of the game continues. Foley blasts home from a corner. 4-1. 87 mins.
Chance Tranmere
87: Glatzel cuts in from the right but his rocket of a shot is blocked
A nasty one
86: Dieseruvwe catches Kenneh with a trailing arm
Final ten minutes
Been such a strange game this. Leeds have been really enjoyable to watch, particularly second half. 3-1. 80 mins.
CHANCE LEEDS
68: Snowdon driving at goal and fires just wide