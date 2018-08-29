Trabzonspor confirm capture of Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban has completed a season-long loan to Trabzonspor it has been confirmed by the Turkish side.

The Super Lig side announced the deal on their social media accounts on Wednesday morning and revealed that they have a "purchase option" for the forward should they wish to bring him in on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign.

Ekuban had been searching for a new club after being told he was free to leave the Whites following the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road in June.

The 24-year-old made 20 appearances for United last season following his move from Italian club Chievo Verona in the summer of 2017 but failed to make much of an impact scoring just once in 991 minutes of action during a difficult spell in West Yorkshire.