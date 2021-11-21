Brazil international Raphinha and Spain international Rodrigo are both missing, Raphinha ill and Rodrigo out with a minor foot problem.

Rodrigo played for Spain during the recent international break and had started ten of United's league games so far this season but has picked up a fresh setback that has ruled him out.

Raphinha played twice for Brazil during the November break but is also not involved.

Gelhardt, who is still only 19, himself returned from a recent minor setback when playing half an hour for United's under-23s on Friday during the second-half of the 3-1 defeat at home to Chelsea.

Two days later, the teen makes his first Premier League start.

Rodrigo and Raphina's absence means Leeds are now without seven players considering that Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch are still injured.

Junior Firpo returns from a muscular injury to sit on the bench but Jamie Shackleton is still missing following his recent setback and Crysencio Summerville is also not involved.

STARTING: Nineteen-year-old Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, left. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has made two changes to his side for whom Harry Winks and Japhet Tanganga both come into the XI.

Star men Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both start.

Tottenham: Lloris, Tanganga, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon, Lucas Moura, Son, Kane. Subs: Doherty, Sanchez, Gil Salvatierra, Rodon, Sessegnon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Ndombele.

Leeds United: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, James, Harrison, Klich, Gelhardt. Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Drameh, Cresswell, McCarron, McKinstry, Jenkins, Greenwood, Roberts.

Referee: Andre Marriner.

