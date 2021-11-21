Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United LIVE - first-half updates and analysis from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Leeds United return to Premier League action today against Tottenham Hotspur at the club's new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and you can follow all the action as it happens here.
Leeds signed off for the latest international break with a strong performance in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Elland Road, a game for which Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton and Joe Gelhardt were all out injured.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites have since had two weeks off and return to action against Spurs in boss Antonio Conte's first home league game in charge.
United are approaching the contest sat fourth-bottom, two points clear of the dropzone, but a win would take Leeds at least 14th.
Last updated: Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 17:00
- 4.30pm kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Leeds fourth bottom, two points clear of the dropzone
- Victory would take Whites up to 14th
- Antonio Conte’s first home league game in charge of Spurs
Gelhardt booked
31: For a lunge on Dier, a striker’s challenge. Has to be careful now
Kane having a good old moan
30: At Marriner after Phillips and then Klich have nibbles
Leeds clear
28: And Harrison takes a whack from Winks as Leeds look to counter
Fine tackle by Cooper
27: On Moura as Spurs break, corner though
Nice move Leeds
26: Ends with a James cross from the right being cleared, Leeds defending really well, it’s Cooper and Phillips the deepest two players
Real Spurs danger, from nothing
22: Son races away down the left, crosses for Kane who takes a touch which is just too heavy and Phillips is there quick as a flash to clear
67 per cent possession
19: For Leeds after 19 minutes
Bit of Spurs danger
18: Kane’s pass reaches Emerson whose cross is cleared for a corner which Leeds survive
Really good from Leeds so far
17: Spurs not got going at all and all the passing from Leeds, Gelhardt showing some lovely touches already, Kane looking a bit frustrated
Chance Leeds
15: Gelhardt from the edge of the box following a corner but well over the bar.