Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United LIVE - first-half updates and analysis from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Leeds United return to Premier League action today against Tottenham Hotspur at the club's new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and you can follow all the action as it happens here.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 4:26 pm
SUNDAY SHOWDOWN: Between new Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Leeds signed off for the latest international break with a strong performance in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Elland Road, a game for which Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton and Joe Gelhardt were all out injured.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites have since had two weeks off and return to action against Spurs in boss Antonio Conte's first home league game in charge.

United are approaching the contest sat fourth-bottom, two points clear of the dropzone, but a win would take Leeds at least 14th.

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United LIVE

Last updated: Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 17:00

  • 4.30pm kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Leeds fourth bottom, two points clear of the dropzone
  • Victory would take Whites up to 14th
  • Antonio Conte’s first home league game in charge of Spurs
Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 17:00

Gelhardt booked

31: For a lunge on Dier, a striker’s challenge. Has to be careful now

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 17:00

Kane having a good old moan

30: At Marriner after Phillips and then Klich have nibbles

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 16:58

Leeds clear

28: And Harrison takes a whack from Winks as Leeds look to counter

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 16:56

Fine tackle by Cooper

27: On Moura as Spurs break, corner though

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 16:56

Nice move Leeds

26: Ends with a James cross from the right being cleared, Leeds defending really well, it’s Cooper and Phillips the deepest two players

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 16:52

Real Spurs danger, from nothing

22: Son races away down the left, crosses for Kane who takes a touch which is just too heavy and Phillips is there quick as a flash to clear

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 16:48

67 per cent possession

19: For Leeds after 19 minutes

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 16:48

Bit of Spurs danger

18: Kane’s pass reaches Emerson whose cross is cleared for a corner which Leeds survive

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 16:47

Really good from Leeds so far

17: Spurs not got going at all and all the passing from Leeds, Gelhardt showing some lovely touches already, Kane looking a bit frustrated

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 16:45

Chance Leeds

15: Gelhardt from the edge of the box following a corner but well over the bar.

