Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United LIVE - early team news as Whites face Spurs in the capital
Leeds United return to Premier League action today against Tottenham Hotspur at the club's new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and you can follow all the action as it happens here.
Leeds signed off for the latest international break with a strong performance in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Elland Road, a game for which Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton and Joe Gelhardt were all out injured.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites have since had two weeks off and return to action against Spurs in boss Antonio Conte's first home league game in charge.
United are approaching the contest sat fourth-bottom, two points clear of the dropzone, but a win would take Leeds at least 14th.
Last updated: Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 14:23
- 4.30pm kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Leeds fourth bottom, two points clear of the dropzone
- Victory would take Whites up to 14th
- Antonio Conte’s first home league game in charge of Spurs
Conte on Bielsa and Leeds
Landed, and it really does feel like another planet
Here we go then....
The lowdown on today’s game from chief football writer Graham Smyth
Marcelo Bielsa on Raphinha’s next challenge
London calling!
Good afternoon from the capital where we have our live blog up and running nice and early ahead of today’s return to Premier League action at Tottenham Hotspur in a 4.30pm kick-off at the plush new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This will be a new one for most and we will bring you all the pre-match build-up, early team news and then live match updates plus analysis and reaction here throughout the day.