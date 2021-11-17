Cristian Romero has established himself as a regular starter in defence for Spurs but the Argentinian international was forced off injured during his country's goalless draw against Brazil in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 23-year-old went to ground and clutched the back of his leg before being replaced by German Pezzella at the heart of the Argentina defence.

Midfielder Oliver Skipp is also suspended for the visit of Leeds having picked up a fifth booking of the season against the Toffees.

FORCED OFF: Tottenham's Argentina international defender Cristian Romero goes down injured in the goalless draw against Brazil in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also suffered a knock in the goalless draw at Everton before the international break which forced him to miss Denmark's two November World Cup qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Scotland.

Striker Son Heung-min picked up a minor knock whilst on international duty with South Korea but is expected to be fine to face the Whites.

Son missed training at the weekend but speaking to Korean media, via football.london, Son said: "Nothing serious. I had a knock. I wanted to join the training, but I tried to be careful (because of the knock)."

