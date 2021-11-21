Tottenham Hotspur 2 Leeds United 1 REACTION - Whites suffer defeat after second-half fightback from hosts

Leeds United return to Premier League action today against Tottenham Hotspur at the club's new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and you can follow all the action as it happens here.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 6:31 pm
SUNDAY SHOWDOWN: Between new Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Leeds signed off for the latest international break with a strong performance in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Elland Road, a game for which Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton and Joe Gelhardt were all out injured.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites have since had two weeks off and return to action against Spurs in boss Antonio Conte's first home league game in charge.

United are approaching the contest sat fourth-bottom, two points clear of the dropzone, but a win would take Leeds at least 14th.

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Leeds United 1 LIVE

Last updated: Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 18:25

  • 4.30pm kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Leeds fourth bottom, two points clear of the dropzone
  • Victory would take Whites up to 14th
  • Antonio Conte’s first home league game in charge of Spurs
Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 18:25

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 18:21

FULL TIME

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 18:21

Phillips now booked

90 + 4: For catching Son late

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 18:20

Another big tackle from Phillips

90 + 4: On Kane after Firpo gave the ball away

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 18:19

Cooper has gone upfront

A last throw of the dice

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 18:18

Spurs booking

90: Emerson Royal on James on half way

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 18:18

Four minutes added time

90: Leeds trying their best, McKinstry wide right

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 18:15

Final Spurs sub

88: Moura off for Dele Alli

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 18:14

Gelhardt taken off

87: McKinstry on for the Whites forward, fine display by Gelhardt, but it looks like it’s going to end in defeat

Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 18:12

McKinstry coming on for Leeds

Third and final change

