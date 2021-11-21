Tottenham Hotspur 2 Leeds United 1 REACTION - Whites suffer defeat after second-half fightback from hosts
Leeds United return to Premier League action today against Tottenham Hotspur at the club's new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and you can follow all the action as it happens here.
Leeds signed off for the latest international break with a strong performance in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Elland Road, a game for which Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton and Joe Gelhardt were all out injured.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites have since had two weeks off and return to action against Spurs in boss Antonio Conte's first home league game in charge.
United are approaching the contest sat fourth-bottom, two points clear of the dropzone, but a win would take Leeds at least 14th.
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Leeds United 1 LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 18:25
- 4.30pm kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Leeds fourth bottom, two points clear of the dropzone
- Victory would take Whites up to 14th
- Antonio Conte’s first home league game in charge of Spurs
FULL TIME
Phillips now booked
90 + 4: For catching Son late
Another big tackle from Phillips
90 + 4: On Kane after Firpo gave the ball away
Cooper has gone upfront
A last throw of the dice
Spurs booking
90: Emerson Royal on James on half way
Four minutes added time
90: Leeds trying their best, McKinstry wide right
Final Spurs sub
88: Moura off for Dele Alli
Gelhardt taken off
87: McKinstry on for the Whites forward, fine display by Gelhardt, but it looks like it’s going to end in defeat
McKinstry coming on for Leeds
Third and final change