Twenty-year-old Whites full-back Drameh has made five appearances for Leeds this term but the defender has now joined Championship outfit Cardiff on loan until the end of the season.

Drameh will return to Leeds at the end of the campaign with the deal containing no option for the move to become a permanent one but Morison is delighted to have acquired the Whites star on a temporary deal.

"It's excellent to have signed Cody for this loan spell," said Morison, speaking to Cardiff City TV.

"It's something that we've been looking to do for the last couple of weeks, with a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

"Cody is joining us having been at the top of our list of players in that position that we'd have liked to bring in.

"I'm really pleased that we've managed to get it over the line."

Cardiff sit fifth-bottom in the Championship table, four points clear of the drop zone, and Drameh could make his Bluebirds debut in Saturday's clash at Blackburn Rovers which is a 12.30pm kick-off.

PRAISE: For Leeds United's Cody Drameh, above, from Cardiff City boss Steve Morison following the youngster's temporary switch to the Bluebirds. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

"I'm very happy to be here, it's a great feeling and I'm really excited to get going," said Drameh.

"I wanted to join because Cardiff City is a great club, first of all.

"From the first minute that we were linked they showed a real eagerness to get me in, which as a player is always great to hear.

"Everybody at the club seems to be really together, so hopefully I can be a part of that.

"I'm looking forward to showing people what I can bring to the table."

