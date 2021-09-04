Leeds United's Ian Poveda is spending the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers. Pic: Getty

The 21-year-old made the switch to Blackburn Rovers a couple of weeks ago in a bid to gain more first team experience away from Elland Road.

Poveda had dropped down the pecking order in West Yorkshire under Marcelo Bielsa and opted to take up an opportunity in the Championship for the 2021/22 campaign.

He was handed his debut by Mowbray for Rovers last weekend in a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at the Riverside after a quick turnaround.

Poveda made his presence felt immediately, bagging an assist for Sam Gallagher's opener in the draw with Neil Warnock's outfit.

His new head coach said post-match he thought the hour appearance will have been an "eye-opener" for the loanee in what was a physical encounter.

Mowbray, though, says the winger - who featured in a central role last week - has the ability to be a key player for his new side and hopes he can flourish over the Pennines.

“Ian hasn’t played a lot of football, but he played his part and got the assist for Sam’s goal, which was encouraging," Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph amid this weekend's international break.

“He’s a good player and I see how confident he is with the ball at his feet, during training. We should be excited by Poveda.

“I’ve said to him that not all the games are going to be like that, as there will be some where we’ll have control of the ball and we’ll be able to feed him properly.

“Hopefully those days will come sooner rather than later, and I’m sure Ian will light up Ewood Park.”