FLASH POINT - VAR took no action over an elbow on Leeds United's Raphinha by Nicolás Otamendi in Brazil's clash with Argentina. Pic: Getty

Brazil's head coach Tite was left enraged by the decision not to punish former Manchester City man Nicolás Otamendi.

"I'm going to take off the mask to talk," he said in his post game press conference.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm going to say what I said in the locker room for arbitration. [Andres] Cunha is an extraordinary referee, his technical quality and perception are very high, a very high disciplinary aspect, but arbitration requires a team effort. Who is in the VAR? It's simply impossible, I'll repeat, it's simply impossible not to see Otamendi's elbow on Raphinha. Would that determine the result? I do not know.

"High level VAR referee cannot work in this way, it is inconceivable. It's not the term I wanted to say, I'm saying this because I'm polite."

According to Globo, Jununho Paulista, co-ordinator for the Brazil national side, has requested that the CBF's acting president Ednaldo Rodriguezs and vice-president Gustavo Feijó petition to have the referee removed from games involving their team.

Raphinha was putting pressure on Argentina Otamendi in the first half when he was struck by a flailing arm. Otamendi then hauled the Whites attacker to his feet, as Raphinha showed the referee he was bleeding.