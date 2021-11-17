Tite rages and Brazil launch VAR complaint as ex Manchester City man Nicolás Otamendi elbows Leeds United's Raphinha in Argentina clash
Brazil's football authorities are reportedly preparing a protest against the referee in charge of VAR who missed an elbow on Leeds United winger Raphinha in the draw with Argentina.
Globo report that the Brazilian Football Confederation [CBF] will put together a complaint to the South American Football Confederation [CONMEBOL] after Uruguayan official Esteban Ostojich took no action as VAR over the incident that left Raphinha needing stitches.
Brazil's head coach Tite was left enraged by the decision not to punish former Manchester City man Nicolás Otamendi.
"I'm going to take off the mask to talk," he said in his post game press conference.
"I'm going to say what I said in the locker room for arbitration. [Andres] Cunha is an extraordinary referee, his technical quality and perception are very high, a very high disciplinary aspect, but arbitration requires a team effort. Who is in the VAR? It's simply impossible, I'll repeat, it's simply impossible not to see Otamendi's elbow on Raphinha. Would that determine the result? I do not know.
"High level VAR referee cannot work in this way, it is inconceivable. It's not the term I wanted to say, I'm saying this because I'm polite."
According to Globo, Jununho Paulista, co-ordinator for the Brazil national side, has requested that the CBF's acting president Ednaldo Rodriguezs and vice-president Gustavo Feijó petition to have the referee removed from games involving their team.
Raphinha was putting pressure on Argentina Otamendi in the first half when he was struck by a flailing arm. Otamendi then hauled the Whites attacker to his feet, as Raphinha showed the referee he was bleeding.
The 0-0 draw secured passage to the World Cup in 2022 for the Argentine side, with their visitors already there.